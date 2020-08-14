Cherokee County to enforce building codes in Ball Ground

Ball Ground property owners with building code violations may be getting calls from the Cherokee County Marshal’s Office in August, as the county prepares to begin code enforcement in the city.
Mayor Rick Roberts and the City Council recently adopted Chapter 14 of the Cherokee County Building Code and entered into an agreement with the county to provide, at no cost to the city, building code enforcement, the city announced on its website. To view the county code: https://bit.ly/2FiB1q5
Ball Ground cited the continuing challenge of watching for abandoned structures, debris, litter, junk vehicles and other issues, given the city’s small staff.
“During the month of August, the Marshal’s Office will be making contact with property owners as they notice violations, with an intent to begin enforcement of the code beginning Sept. 1,” the city said. “It is our hope that this will be the best and most cost-effective way to achieve compliance with property maintenance codes.”
Information: https://bit.ly/3gRAVUg