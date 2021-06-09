Cherokee County tables decision on short-term home rentals

At its June 1 meeting, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved tabling the decision until the first meeting in July, giving more time for research and review of the draft ordinance.

The ordinance is geared at regulating the use of home rentals for parties and short stays by non-residents. Several residents of Lake Arrowhead and Ball Ground shared their concerns about short-term rentals with Commissioners, citing experience in their neighborhoods. Some of the complaints included noise, littering and trespassing.