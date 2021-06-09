Cherokee County tables decision on short-term home rentals

Cherokee County is taking some time to absorb and address public comments received during a hearing on a proposed Short-Term Rental Ordinance, according to a press release.
At its June 1 meeting, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved tabling the decision until the first meeting in July, giving more time for research and review of the draft ordinance.
The ordinance is geared at regulating the use of home rentals for parties and short stays by non-residents. Several residents of Lake Arrowhead and Ball Ground shared their concerns about short-term rentals with Commissioners, citing experience in their neighborhoods. Some of the complaints included noise, littering and trespassing.
A short-term rental owner spoke saying he welcomed the regulations and would be happy to go through the process to secure a certificate for his property. Commissioners spent about half an hour listening to public comment during the hearing, and discussed possible edits to the draft ordinance including the number of people allowed to stay per bedroom, at what age children would be considered in that count, special events at a short-term rental and at what point should a certificate be revoked for failure to comply, among other items.