Cherokee County schools have Head Start openings

The openings, for children ages three and four years old by Sept. 1, are at the Ralph Bunche Center, Canton, and the Johnston Preschool Center at Johnston Elementary School, Woodstock. Families must meet income eligibility requirements. Students receive breakfast and lunch at no charge.

"Preschoolers prepare for kindergarten with lessons on shapes, colors, letter and numbers; art, music and science hands-on activities; and learn to use a computer and tablet," the school district said. "Learning through play is an important part of every day with indoor centers and outdoor playground time, as is developing routines and understanding how to make friends and cooperate with others."