Cherokee County schools have Head Start openings

The Cherokee County School District has openings in the federally funded Head Start program for preschoolers at the Ralph Bunche Center in Canton (pictured) and Johnston Preschool Center in Woodstock. (This photo was taken last school year.)
Credit: Cherokee County School District

Cherokee County | 38 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County School District announced it has openings in the federally funded Head Start Program at two of its preschool centers.

The openings, for children ages three and four years old by Sept. 1, are at the Ralph Bunche Center, Canton, and the Johnston Preschool Center at Johnston Elementary School, Woodstock. Families must meet income eligibility requirements. Students receive breakfast and lunch at no charge.

"Preschoolers prepare for kindergarten with lessons on shapes, colors, letter and numbers; art, music and science hands-on activities; and learn to use a computer and tablet," the school district said. "Learning through play is an important part of every day with indoor centers and outdoor playground time, as is developing routines and understanding how to make friends and cooperate with others."

For information, email Head Start Family Partner Jo Morris at Ralph Bunche, jo.morris@cherokeek12.net; or Ludi Allen at Johnston, ludi.allen@cherokeek12.net; or go to: https://bit.ly/2PwW4XW

