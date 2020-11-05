Cherokee County schools earn $10K in ‘Bright Ideas’ grants

Fifteen projects received funding of up to $1,000 apiece that met the criteria of providing a “creative learning experience for students,” and that “benefit and directly involve students, contain a clearly defined plan of implementation, and encourage teamwork among students,” according to a school district announcement.

Grants were awarded at Ball Ground ES STEM Academy, Cherokee High School, Clayton Elementary School, Creekview High School, Hasty ES Fine Arts Academy, R.M. Moore ES STEM Academy, and Teasley Middle School. Information, and a full list of grant winners: https://bit.ly/2TTM3pN