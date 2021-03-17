X

Cherokee County School Board recognized district achievements

Cherokee County School District recently recognized school achievements.

Cherokee County | 54 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

At the Cherokee County School Board regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11 had several district recognitions:

  • Recognized CCSD Student Mask Usage PSA Poster and Video Contest winners and viewed the winning entries;
  • Recognized seven CCSD high school seniors as candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program;
  • Recognized Creekland MS sixth-grader Abigail Rickert as the local and State winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s American History Essay Contest;
  • Recognized CCSD staff who earned Georgia School Public Relations Association Publication Awards;

The next meeting is 7 p.m. March 18.

