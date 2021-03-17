Cherokee County School Board recognized district achievements

At the Cherokee County School Board regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 11 had several district recognitions:
- Recognized CCSD Student Mask Usage PSA Poster and Video Contest winners and viewed the winning entries;
- Recognized seven CCSD high school seniors as candidates for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program;
- Recognized Creekland MS sixth-grader Abigail Rickert as the local and State winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s American History Essay Contest;
- Recognized CCSD staff who earned Georgia School Public Relations Association Publication Awards;
The next meeting is 7 p.m. March 18.