Cherokee County reports coronavirus cases decreasing

Cherokee County recently reported that COVID-19 cases are down as well as COVID-19 deaths.
Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Cherokee County provides a weekly update to keep the public informed about the current status of COVID-19 in the area and to provide updates and resources for protecting yourself and loved ones, according to a press release.

Status Updates as of March 12:

Cherokee County Status

New confirmed cases, March 3-9:

  • 493 confirmed cases with 9 deaths. This is decrease of 34% in cases and a decrease of 18% in deaths over the period of Feb. 24-March 2.

Testing positivity rates, March 1-7:

  • 5.7% for Cherokee County.

County and state case updates available from US Department of Health and Human Services: https://beta.healthdata.gov/National/COVID-19-Community-Profile-Report/gqxm-d9w9

