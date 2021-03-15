Cherokee County reports coronavirus cases decreasing

Cherokee County provides a weekly update to keep the public informed about the current status of COVID-19 in the area and to provide updates and resources for protecting yourself and loved ones, according to a press release.
Status Updates as of March 12:
Cherokee County Status
New confirmed cases, March 3-9:
- 493 confirmed cases with 9 deaths. This is decrease of 34% in cases and a decrease of 18% in deaths over the period of Feb. 24-March 2.
Testing positivity rates, March 1-7:
- 5.7% for Cherokee County.
County and state case updates available from US Department of Health and Human Services: https://beta.healthdata.gov/National/COVID-19-Community-Profile-Report/gqxm-d9w9