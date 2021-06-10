Cherokee County proposes property tax rate for 2022; public hearings set

The full rate is made up of Maintenance and Operations at 5.212 mills, Fire Tax at 3.292 and the Parks Bond at 0.434. One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 of assessed value. The average home value of $303,600 with a standard homestead exemption would see a FY2022 county tax bill of $1,059.37.

The county tax bill mailed from the Tax Commissioner’s office also includes the Cherokee County School District taxes, which is not controlled by the Board of Commissioners.