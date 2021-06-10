Cherokee County proposes property tax rate for 2022; public hearings set

At the June 1 work session, Cherokee County Commissioners heard a presentation regarding setting the millage rate for the 2022 fiscal year. According to a press release, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Marquis presented the Finance Department’s suggested millage rate of 8.938, slightly down from the current rate of 8.965.
The full rate is made up of Maintenance and Operations at 5.212 mills, Fire Tax at 3.292 and the Parks Bond at 0.434. One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 of assessed value. The average home value of $303,600 with a standard homestead exemption would see a FY2022 county tax bill of $1,059.37.
The county tax bill mailed from the Tax Commissioner’s office also includes the Cherokee County School District taxes, which is not controlled by the Board of Commissioners.
After the proposed rate is selected later this month and advertised, the Board will hold a public hearing on July 6 at 6 p.m., as well as two more public hearings July 20 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Adoption is expected July 20 at 6 p.m.
All meetings are expected to take place at the Cherokee County Administration Building, 1130 Bluffs Parkway, Canton.