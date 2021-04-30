Cherokee County offers online tool to appeal property tax assessments

The office launched an online program called Appeals which allows residents to file assessment appeals completely online. The program also includes a tool that gives property owners access to comparable sales in neighborhoods. The “Comper” tool is currently used on the Tax Assessor’s Office property search tool on its website.

In previous years, residents who disagreed with their assessed values had to fill out and print a form, provide documentation and either mail or hand-deliver the documents to the Tax Assessor’s Office. The new process for initial appeals provides an additional option.