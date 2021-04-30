Cherokee County offers online tool to appeal property tax assessments

ajc logo
The Cherokee County Tax Assessor’s office has a new tool to allow residents to file assessment appeals completely online.
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The Cherokee County Tax Assessor’s office has released a convenient tool for citizens ahead of distributing assessment notices, according to a press release.

The office launched an online program called Appeals which allows residents to file assessment appeals completely online. The program also includes a tool that gives property owners access to comparable sales in neighborhoods. The “Comper” tool is currently used on the Tax Assessor’s Office property search tool on its website.

In previous years, residents who disagreed with their assessed values had to fill out and print a form, provide documentation and either mail or hand-deliver the documents to the Tax Assessor’s Office. The new process for initial appeals provides an additional option.

The Board of Tax Assessors is expected to sign off on the notices at its May 13 meeting with mailings to begin Monday, May 17. The office anticipates mailing more than 113,000 notices, which include the assessed value assigned to a property used to measure applicable taxes, as well as qualified exemptions, such as homestead and senior tax exemptions. Homeowners who do not agree with the value placed on their property will have a 45-day window to appeal the amount, which will end on July 1.

Information: 678-493-6120 or www.cherokeega.com/tax-assessors-office.

