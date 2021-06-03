ajc logo
Cherokee County non-profit hosts Tim Tebow event in July

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Cherokee is hosting ‘An Evening with Tim Tebow’ fundraiser to support the non-profit’s year-long activities in support of area athletes and coaches. CONTRIBUTED
Cherokee County | 53 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Cherokee is hosting “An Evening with Tim Tebow” 7 p.m. Friday, July 9 at the First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Highway 92, Woodstock, according to a press release. Tickets are $10 and proceeds fund the non-profit’s year-long activities.

The inspirational talk from the two-time NCAA national champion, Heisman trophy winner and first-round NFL draft pick will also feature former Georgia Bulldog All American Linebacker Rennie Curran, who competed against Tebow in college. In addition, Kayla Lewis Norman, who played basketball at the University of Florida and was named Georgia’s Gatorade Women High School Player of the Year in 2010 will speak.

Information: www.cherokeefca.org

