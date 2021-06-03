Cherokee County non-profit hosts Tim Tebow event in July

The inspirational talk from the two-time NCAA national champion, Heisman trophy winner and first-round NFL draft pick will also feature former Georgia Bulldog All American Linebacker Rennie Curran, who competed against Tebow in college. In addition, Kayla Lewis Norman, who played basketball at the University of Florida and was named Georgia’s Gatorade Women High School Player of the Year in 2010 will speak.

Information: www.cherokeefca.org