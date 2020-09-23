Cherokee County names new law enforcement leaders

Cherokee County on Monday named Sheriff’s Major Dana Martin the new Public Services Agency director, and Deputy Marshal Jamie Gianfala the new chief marshal.
“Major Martin and Chief Gianfala have been dedicated employees in Cherokee County law enforcement for many years ... bettering themselves professionally during their time," said County Manager Jerry Cooper.
The recently formed Public Services Agency has principal oversight of the marshal’s office, animal shelter, Office of Emergency Management, E-911 operations and misdemeanor probation services; previously, the marshal’s office oversaw those departments. The marshal will continue handling animal control and code enforcement.
Martin has more than 20 years' law enforcement experience and currently is commander of sheriff’s headquarters operations. Gianfala served with the Sheriff’s Office for 20 years and the marshal’s office since 2014; he succeeds Ron Hunton, who retired earlier this month. Information: https://bit.ly/3iSkGam