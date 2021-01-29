Cherokee County moves COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The department will begin operating the clinic at the church, located at 1 Mission Point in Canton, starting Monday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., everyday Monday through Friday.

The new location will replace the COVID-19 vaccination clinic currently located at the health department’s Woodstock health center. The vaccine will still be offered at no out-of-pocket expense at the new location. Insurance will be billed, but only if it is available. There will be no expense to any client. Anyone who does not have insurance will not be billed for the vaccination.