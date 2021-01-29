Cherokee County moves COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Cherokee County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination clinic will move to Canton First Baptist Church, 1 Mission Point, Canton, next week, according to a press release.
The department will begin operating the clinic at the church, located at 1 Mission Point in Canton, starting Monday, Feb. 1, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., everyday Monday through Friday.
The new location will replace the COVID-19 vaccination clinic currently located at the health department’s Woodstock health center. The vaccine will still be offered at no out-of-pocket expense at the new location. Insurance will be billed, but only if it is available. There will be no expense to any client. Anyone who does not have insurance will not be billed for the vaccination.
Those who received their first dose from the health department and were scheduled for their second dose at the original location, will now need to go to the church location. The health department is contacting those people to inform them of the new location, but for anyone who may not receive the message, please be aware to go to the church for the second dose.