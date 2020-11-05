X

Cherokee County mandates face masks when Senior Center reopens

Cherokee County will require face masks to be worn when the county Senior Center reopens in Canton. AJC FILE

Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

To provide for the limited reopening of the Cherokee County Senior Center, the county Board of Commissioners has approved – at the request of most of the center’s senior clients – a resolution requiring face masks for all visitors and staff members.

The facility, at 1001 Univeter Road, Canton, has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. County Manager Jerry Cooper told commissioners its director "has created protocols to protect the seniors and other visiting including hand washing, face masks, distancing and other protocols.”

The face mask requirement "effectively allows the congregate program at the Senior Center to reopen with these and other protective measures,” County Board Chairman Harry Johnston said.

The resolution also says the county will take “reasonable steps” to accommodate those who cannot wear a face covering for physical, medical or religious reasons. Information: https://bit.ly/38dxgP4

