Cherokee County manager announces retirement

Cherokee County Manager Jerry Cooper will retire at the end of May. CONTRIBUTED
Cherokee County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

After 20 years of leading Cherokee County, Jerry Cooper, county manager, will retire at the end of May, according to a press release.

Cooper began his career in public administration in Fayetteville, Arkansas after serving in the U.S. Navy

and graduating from the University of Arkansas. The job market relocated him to Newnan, Georgia and

then to Woodstock as city manager. When he was hired as the county manager, he never thought he

would finish his career in one of the fastest growing counties in Georgia.

“The average tenure of a county manager is seven to eight years, so I did not think back then that I

would be retiring from Cherokee County 20 years later,” Cooper said. “I have enjoyed working with the

best Commissioners and employees in the country. We arrive every day to work as a team to make

Cherokee County a great place to raise a family, live, work and play for our great residents.”

Information: cherokeega.com

