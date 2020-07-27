Cherokee County launches ‘Be Pro’ skilled trades outreach

The Mobile Workforce Workshop, a 40-foot-long rig filled with exhibits, “features simulations of Georgia’s most in-demand skilled professions – all powered by the latest industry-driven technology,” according to an announcement by Cherokee Office of Economic Development, in partnership with the Cherokee County School District.

Noting that nearly half of Georgia’s skilled professionals are over 45 and nearing retirement, COED said visitors to the mobile workshop also will learn about the Go Pro website ”that connects high-demand careers, the education needed, and area employers who hire for those positions.”