X

Cherokee County Historical Society unveils new identity

"History Cherokee" is the new, umbrella name for the Cherokee County Historical Society, the Rock Barn events center and the coming Cherokee History Center museum. Image is from a video announcing the name change.

Credit: History Cherokee

Credit: History Cherokee

Cherokee County | 56 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Historical Society has announced a new brand identity that encompasses the society, the Rock Barn and the forthcoming Cherokee History Center: History Cherokee.

“Unlike most other historical societies, our organization has always worn many hats,” the organization said in a Facebook posting.

“We’re a local museum and visitor’s center, a historic preservation organization, an archive, an event rental center (the Rock Barn), and next year we will add to all that the Cherokee History Center, our brand new museum and regional destination. Because of this, it makes sense to have an umbrella brand identity: History Cherokee.”

The society also announced a new web site coming soon, historycherokee.org, and credited Grant Design Collaborative “for going above and beyond” in designing its new identity. To view a video announcement: https://bit.ly/32sElb8

Information: https://bit.ly/3iwMy3P

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.