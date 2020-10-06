Cherokee County Historical Society unveils new identity

The Cherokee County Historical Society has announced a new brand identity that encompasses the society, the Rock Barn and the forthcoming Cherokee History Center: History Cherokee.
“Unlike most other historical societies, our organization has always worn many hats,” the organization said in a Facebook posting.
“We’re a local museum and visitor’s center, a historic preservation organization, an archive, an event rental center (the Rock Barn), and next year we will add to all that the Cherokee History Center, our brand new museum and regional destination. Because of this, it makes sense to have an umbrella brand identity: History Cherokee.”
The society also announced a new web site coming soon, historycherokee.org, and credited Grant Design Collaborative “for going above and beyond” in designing its new identity. To view a video announcement: https://bit.ly/32sElb8
Information: https://bit.ly/3iwMy3P