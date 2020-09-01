X

Cherokee County Historical Society awards preservation medals

The Edwards-Wood-Irizarry Home in Ball Ground was one of five properties whose owners recently were presented with 2020 Historic Preservation Awards by the Cherokee County Historical Society.
Credit: Cherokee County Historical Society

Cherokee County | 44 minutes ago
By David Ibata for the AJC

A church, a religious campground, two homes and a speedway have been named this year’s Historic Preservation Award winners by the Cherokee County Historical Society.

In lieu of an annual awards banquet, not held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the society hand-delivered bronze plaques to the five property owners to recognize their work preserving local history.

The honorees are Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Woodstock; Holbrook Campground, Alpharetta; Wheeler-Roberts Home, Ball Ground; Edwards-Wood-Irizarry Home, Ball Ground; and Dixie Speedway, Woodstock.

“The 2020 winners truly represent the wide range of unique historic resources we have here in Cherokee County,” Historical Society Director Stefanie Joyner said in a Facebook posting. Information: https://bit.ly/3lsbGdQ

