Cherokee County Historical Society awards preservation medals

In lieu of an annual awards banquet, not held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the society hand-delivered bronze plaques to the five property owners to recognize their work preserving local history.

The honorees are Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Woodstock; Holbrook Campground, Alpharetta; Wheeler-Roberts Home, Ball Ground; Edwards-Wood-Irizarry Home, Ball Ground; and Dixie Speedway, Woodstock.