Cherokee County extends comment period for watershed study

The study, prepared by the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission (GSWCC), the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and the Limestone Valley Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), includes Lusk Lake, Lower Bradshaw Lake, and Cagle Lake. It evaluates potential alternatives for each reservoir evaluates the potential dam safety modifications.

Learn more about the study at https://www.cherokeega.com/Stormwater-Management/NRCS-Watershed-Dam-Information/