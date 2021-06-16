Cherokee County extends comment period for watershed study

The input period for the Mill-Canton Creek Watershed Study has been extended from Wednesday, June 17 until Monday, June 21, according to a press release.
The study, prepared by the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission (GSWCC), the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and the Limestone Valley Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), includes Lusk Lake, Lower Bradshaw Lake, and Cagle Lake. It evaluates potential alternatives for each reservoir evaluates the potential dam safety modifications.
Learn more about the study at https://www.cherokeega.com/Stormwater-Management/NRCS-Watershed-Dam-Information/
Feedback can be provided via the “Provide Feedback” link on the site until June 21.