Cherokee County cracks down on trash flying off trucks

Chief Marshal Jamie Gianfala presented an ordinance amendment that would sanction haulers and their affiliated companies that fail to secure their truck coverings before traveling Cherokee’s roadways. In one month, the Marshal’s Office stopped 112 commercial trucks due to uncovered loads.

“We are not trying to pick on large commercial vehicles. ... We just ask them to do things the right way and secure the contents of their vehicles,” he told Commissioners who unanimously approved the legislation.