Cherokee County Commissioners to interview county manager candidates

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners will meet 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9 for the purpose of adjourning to a closed meeting to conduct interviews for the County Manager position.
Current County Manager Jerry Cooper recently announced he’ll be retiring at the end of May. Cooper has lead the county for 20 years.
When he was hired as the county manager, he never thought he would finish his career in one of the fastest growing counties in Georgia.
“The average tenure of a county manager is seven to eight years, so I did not think back then that I would be retiring from Cherokee County 20 years later,” Cooper said.
Over the last 20 years, Cherokee County has grown by more than 100,000.
Information: cherokeega.com