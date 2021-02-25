Cherokee County commissioners hear concerns about new roundabout

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, at its Feb. 16 meeting:
- Heard, during public comment, from residents of the Wiley Bridge Road/Cox Road area who were concerned about plans for a roundabout.
- Heard Commissioner Weatherby appoint Dr. Dawn Mason, DVM, to the Animal Control Advisory Board. No board action was necessary.
- Adopted, an ordinance related to a new seal and logo for the county. The ordinance provides guidelines for enforcement and penalties for the use of the seal and logo without approval.
- Approved a new Senior Deputy Clerk position for Probate Court.
