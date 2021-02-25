X

Cherokee County commissioners hear concerns about new roundabout

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners heard concerns about the new roundabout at its Feb. 16 meeting.
By Juanita Love for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, at its Feb. 16 meeting:

  • Heard, during public comment, from residents of the Wiley Bridge Road/Cox Road area who were concerned about plans for a roundabout.
  • Heard Commissioner Weatherby appoint Dr. Dawn Mason, DVM, to the Animal Control Advisory Board. No board action was necessary.
  • Adopted, an ordinance related to a new seal and logo for the county. The ordinance provides guidelines for enforcement and penalties for the use of the seal and logo without approval.
  • Approved a new Senior Deputy Clerk position for Probate Court.

Information: cherokeega.com

