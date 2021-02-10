Cherokee County commissioners approve permit for woodworking shop

The commission unanimously approved a request by Jonathan Grigg and Maurita Johnson for a Special Use Permit for a woodworking shop on 3.33 acres at 5505 Bells Ferry Road with conditions that the permit was for Grigg and Johnson only and future occupants of the property would have to complete the Special Use Permit process if they choose this type of use. An additional condition included use of equipment to mitigate dust and fumes.

The commission approved, 5-0, a modification of zoning conditions request by Glenridge Development with conditions agreed upon by the developer and the neighboring subdivision. Commissioner Weatherby made the motion to approve, which was seconded by Commissioner Carter.