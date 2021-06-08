Cherokee County center now accepts TVs, monitors for recycling

There will be a $20 fee for flat-screen televisions and $10 for flat-screen computer monitors. TV and computer monitor recycling is only available at the Blalock Road location. The Cherokee County Recycling Center offers recycling services for paper, plastic, cardboard, cans and glass free of charge for Cherokee County residents. Mattresses, scrap metal, appliances, paint and bagged household trash are accepted for a fee.

The main Recycling Center is located at 470 Blalock Road, Canton. A drop-off location for accepted recyclables is located at Hobgood Park, 6688 Bells Ferry Road, Woodstock.