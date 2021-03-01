Cherokee County buys tasers for sheriff’s office; other expenditures

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, at its Feb. 16 meeting: approved the following expenditures:
- The purchase of 20 tasers along with holsters for the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office in the amount of $28,356.20. .
- An agreement with Q.T. Contracting dba Powers Heating and Air for HVAC replacement at the Adult Detention Center. The total amount is $812,652.50.
- An amendment to the construction agreement for the Woodstock Road at Victory Drive roundabout project in the amount of $79,260 to Bartow Paving Company.
- Paying $8,881.81, to install flashing lights at the crosswalks on Ga. 140 and Ga. 108 around Reinhardt University.
- Amended the agreement with Cintas Corporation for uniform services for Public Works, Recreation and Parks, and Fleet Management for an additional two years. The total contract value is not to exceed $37,400 annually.
- A new Caterpillar CB7 Asphalt Roller and surplus of non-working asphalt roller as a trade-in for a total cost of $101,622 from Yancey Brothers. The equipment is for the Public Works department.