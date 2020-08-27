X

Cherokee County awards design contract for South Jett Road

Cherokee County has awarded an engineering contract to redesign a one-mile stretch of South Jett Road from Hames to Jamerson roads near Woodstock.
Credit: Google Maps

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioner has approved a $46,100 contract for an engineering consultant to plan the removal of a sharp “S” curve and other improvements on South Jett Road near Woodstock.

ATLAS Technical Consultants will redesign a substandard section of South Jett, “characterized by narrow pavement, poor drainage and poor vertical alignment,” staff said in a report to commissioners. The section to be improved runs from Hames Road south to the Cobb County line.

Plans call for a road with a design speed of 25 mph, a 50-foot right-of-way with 10-foot lanes, a five-foot grass shoulder, a roadside ditch on the west side, and curbs, gutters and a five-foot sidewalk on the east side. The project will be funded with county road SPLOST funds.

The intersection of South Jett and Hames is to be reconfigured as a roundabout in a separate project, staff said. Information: https://bit.ly/3aOf79E

