Cherokee County awards $2.7M intersection contract

The county Board of Commissioners also approved an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation to use federal dollars to reimburse the county up to $1 million of eligible construction costs. The work is to be completed within one year of GDOT’s Notice to Proceed, expected by Oct. 15.

“(GDOT) plans to four-lane Ga. 140, but it is not in the state plan until the mid-2030s,” the county said. “This is the first of several projects the county plans to complete over the next few years to address the more immediate need to alleviate traffic congestion on Highway 140 between Canton and North Fulton County.”