Cherokee County amends zoning ordinance with definitions of accessory uses, structures

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on July 20 to amend the zoning ordinance related to accessory uses and structures during its July 20 meeting.
Cherokee County
By Juanita Love for the AJC
29 minutes ago

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on amendments to the zoning ordinance related to accessory uses and structures during its July 20 meeting, according to a press release.

The proposed amendment includes amending the ordinance definition of barn, guest quarters, animal quarters, front lot line, dwelling unit and building height, amending the zoning ordinance requirements with respect to the location, size, height, lot coverage and incidental uses of accessory uses and structures, amending the ordinance requirements related to fences and adding additional sections from which an administrative variance may be granted.

The vote to pass the amendment was unanimous.

