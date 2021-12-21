Hamburger icon
Cherokee Commission to spend $565,360

Among recent decisions by the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners is a seven-year sponsorship with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company that will yield about $360,000 to Cherokee Recreation and Parks over those seven years. (Dreamstime/TNS)
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
56 minutes ago

A variety of measures were approved 5-0 recently by the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, totaling $565,360 in expenditures.

However, one measure will generate income for the city - a seven-year sponsorship with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company that is expected to yield just over $360,000 for Cherokee Recreation and Parks over those seven years.

A budget amendment for the Probation Office will allow for the hiring of additional staff, with $122,950 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Expenditures include:

  • $283,234 from special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) funds for a CAT 3330GC excavator from Yancey Brothers Company.
  • $129,084 to expand the use of Operative IQ, extend the Enterprise Fleet software for three years and purchase two handheld scanners for this total three-year price.
  • $65,912 to purchase equipment for six new Dodge Chargers using Fiscal Year 2022 SPLOST funds.
  • $62,180 to purchase a Kubota skid steer from Nelson Tractor Company.
  • $24,950 for an Aquatic Center Power Study performed by Georgia Power. The study will look at inbound power and how it is used, identify issues that can cause equipment failures and offer solutions on a panel-by-panel basis.

Information: cherokeega.com

