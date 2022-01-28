Canton wins one of 9 state Visionary City Awards

This year’s nine award-winning Georgia cities - Acworth, Canton, Cornelia, Covington, Lawrenceville, Macon, Moultrie, Ringgold and Tybee Island - will be featured in the February 2022 issue of Georgia Trend, concerning their innovative programs and creative solutions.

Preference for the Visionary City Award is given to initiatives and projects that are measurable and judged on how well they demonstrate civic engagement, inclusiveness, equity, collaboration, innovation and long-term value to the community.

Canton’s Roadmap for Success, for which the city received the award, was designed with eight overall guiding principles that are incorporated into all city projects, initiatives and efforts:

Creating Great Neighborhoods

Celebrating the Diversity of Our Community

Advancing Regional Economic Success

Enhancing Historic Downtown Canton

Sustaining Our Natural Environment

Connecting Citizens through Parks and Recreation

Improving Infrastructure for Future Demands

Leading with Excellence

Each includes action steps, a list of projects already underway, supporting documents, major partners, stakeholders and measurable goals.

Early last year, the Canton City Council prioritized and established a timeline for the initiatives in each principle.

Several of the projects identified within the tenets began to take shape last year, and new projects brought to the city by developers will be held to the principles set forth by the Roadmap.

Information: cantonga.gov