Canton plans CanTeen Job Fair on April 25

The city of Canton will hold its first CanTeen Job Fair from 3-6 p.m. April 25 at the City Hall auditorium, 110 Academy St., for high school students and young adults.
This event came about on the advice of the city’s CanTeen advisors who are high school residents in the city, according to Mayor Bill Grant in a statement.
“They have discussed one area they need assistance is in finding part-time and summer employment opportunities,” Grant added.
Many companies and organizations already have committed to participating, including the city of Canton, the Cherokee Office of Economic Development, the Cherokee Aquatics Center, Cherokee Parks and Recreation, Chick-fil-A, Community Burger, the YMCA, Page Relocation and Reinhardt University.
In addition to employment opportunities, these organizations also will be discussing opportunities for internships, volunteer efforts and other community engagement possibilities.
Canton officials say they hope to hear from teenagers and young adults who attend the Job Fair about what they would like to see in Canton – now and in the future - to benefit them directly.
For more information, visit conta.cc/3x9n9Hr.
