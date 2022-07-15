Canton is hiring for city jobs

Canton is hiring for several city positions.
Among them are:
- Administrative coordinator: full time at $19.77 hourly, depending upon education and experience.
- Building and code compliance technician: full time at $19.77 hourly, depending upon education and experience.
- Commercial level 1 inspector: full time at $25.31 hourly, depending upon education and experience.
- Police recruit: full time, salary not specified.
- Public works technician: full time at $15.45 hourly.
- Utilities engineer: full time, with the annual salary dependent upon education and experience.
For more information, visit cantonga.gov/careers.
