Canton is hiring for city jobs

Several city jobs are open in Canton, including with the city's police. (Courtesy of city of Canton)

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

Canton is hiring for several city positions.

Among them are:

  • Administrative coordinator: full time at $19.77 hourly, depending upon education and experience.
  • Building and code compliance technician: full time at $19.77 hourly, depending upon education and experience.
  • Commercial level 1 inspector: full time at $25.31 hourly, depending upon education and experience.
  • Police recruit: full time, salary not specified.
  • Public works technician: full time at $15.45 hourly.
  • Utilities engineer: full time, with the annual salary dependent upon education and experience.

For more information, visit cantonga.gov/careers.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
