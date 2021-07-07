Canton city manager highlights milestones

The month of July marks the halfway point of calendar year 2021 and the start of the final quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 for the city of Canton from a financial standpoint.
In his July report, City Manager Billy Peppers highlighted some impressive figures:
- 10,671 inspections completed by the Building & Safety Services Department since January 1
- 4,283 tickets have been handled by Municipal Court since October 1
- 4 vacancies exist in the City organization: 3 police officer positions and 1 public works technician position
- 39 single family residential construction permits were issued in the month of June
- 242 single family residential construction permits have been issued since January 1; 27 of these are townhomes
- 3.51 MGD, the average monthly wastewater flow from the water pollution control plant since January 1; an increase of over 390K gallons per day over the same period in 2020
- 0 is the number of cities in Cherokee County with a lower property tax rate than Canton
Information: cantonga.gov
