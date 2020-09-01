Canton cancels special election, seats new council member

With only one candidate having filed to run, the city of Canton announced that the special municipal election called for Nov. 3 is canceled. William “Will” Carlan is the new City Council member representing Ward 2.
Carlan has been sworn in and has taken his seat. His term runs through the end of 2021.
According to his LinkedIn page, Carlan is an attorney with a practice in Canton, Carlan Law, that specializes in workers’ compensation, probate and the administration of estates, wills and trusts. He has served as a Cherokee County associate magistrate court judge since 2015.
Carlan has a bachelor’s degree in science, political science and government from the University of Georgia, and a law degree from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University.
The Ward 2 seat formerly was occupied by Mayor Bill Grant, who vacated it last year when he declared his candidacy for mayor. Information: https://bit.ly/3lry4Ux