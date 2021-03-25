Canton begins automated speed enforcement of school zones

Cherokee High School and Teasley Middle School are in the process of GADOT approval for the same program. The initial school zone camera is installed at Hasty Elementary, on East Main Street, and Brown Industrial Parkway. Initially the City will mail Warning Notices to the registered owners. New signage alerting drivers of the stepped-up enforcement has already been installed.

The program was instituted after a nationwide spike in pedestrian fatalities over the past decade in which Georgia became one of the five deadliest states for pedestrians, with the seventh-highest fatality rate.