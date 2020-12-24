Canton accepts $30K for Heritage Park outdoor gym

The Canton City Council has accepted a $30,000 award from the 2020 Healthy Cities Campaign of the National Fitness Campaign to build an outdoor gym.
Heritage Park has been selected as the location of the outdoor fitness court because of its connectivity to downtown and to additional parks, Parks and Recreation Manager Adam Dodson told the council at its Dec. 3 work session.
A concrete pad about 40 feet square will need to be poured, Dodson said. Total estimated project cost is $130,000 to $145,000, depending on design and graphic elements.
In a resolution approved at the Dec. 17 council meeting, Canton committed to constructing and opening the outdoor gym by the end of 2021. The city said it would secure supplemental funding as needed through community sponsors.