CALEA renews Cherokee Marshal’s accreditation

The agency met 154 standards and is the only marshal’s office in the country to be so recognized, according to an announcement by Chief Marshal Ron Hunton. This was the office’s first review since it was initially accredited for four years in July 2016.

“I would want to thank the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners and our county manager for their unending support that has allowed us to achieve this significant accomplishment,” Hunton said. “I would also like to thank the men and women that make up this organization whose performance and dedication has made this possible.”