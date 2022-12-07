ajc logo
‘A Christmas Carol’ opens Dec. 9 in Canton

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
15 minutes ago

“A Christmas Carol” will open Dec. 9 to 18 at the Downtown Canton Theatre, 171 E. Main St., Canton.

The play by Charles Dickens will be presented by the Kudzu Players and the Cherokee Theatre Company.

Directed by Wally and Jeannie Hinds, the play tells how Ebenezer Scrooge is transformed from a miser to a kinder man.

Performance times will be 8 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $20 + $2.50 for the online fee.

They may be purchased at tix.com/ticket-sales/cherokeetheatre/1960,

Volunteer ushers also are needed, with the benefit of seeing the show for free.

To sign up for the volunteer list, visit bit.ly/3Vz4q18.

