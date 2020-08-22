Center offers self care as a path to healing

Q: I need some stress therapy or zen and my cousin suggested I look into the yoga classes at the Horizon Healing Center in Canton. Can you give me some information about this place?
A: The Horizon Healing Center is a registered yoga school that offers workshops, massage, training and reiki, in addition to yoga.
A dancer most of her life, Hannah Hutcheson loved the creative side and the way she was able to express herself. As she got older, the places where she could dance were almost nonexistent – she was either too young or too old.
Searching for an alternative, yoga pulled her in. “Being type ‘A’ personality, I loved how it calmed me down,” said Hutcheson, owner and founder of Horizon Healing Center.
“I can’t tell you how many people sigh as they hit the floor and say ‘they are home,‘ ” she said.
All yoga teachers are certified and have a minimum of 200 hours of training.
The center has about 13 yoga classes offered in-class and on-line. Yin yoga is the most popular class, according to Hutcheson.
“Because I saw so many people struggling with their mental health, on-line classes were added. We want to be flexible and work with the needs of our community,” she said.
She had just listened to a podcast about how some people will throw $200 at a pair of shoes, but are not willing to spend that same amount on their own health. “In our society we are always looking on the outside, instead of the inside,” the certified instructor said.
Because yoga is both physical and mental, it’s a way to go to therapy without actually going to a therapist, she said.
She said people are scared of yoga.
“It doesn’t matter if you can’t touch your toes. If you are overweight. You can’t sit still. What color you are. Kids or none. Age,” she said. “We are a hodgepodge here and that’s my favorite thing.”
The center offers a variety of services “in the hopes that one will find a means of healing, or a path to healing, in something we have provided them with, tools to carry out into the world,” Hutcheson said.
For more information, visit https://www.horizonhealingcenter.com