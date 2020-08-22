Center offers self care as a path to healing

All yoga teachers are certified and have a minimum of 200 hours of training.

The center has about 13 yoga classes offered in-class and on-line. Yin yoga is the most popular class, according to Hutcheson.

“Because I saw so many people struggling with their mental health, on-line classes were added. We want to be flexible and work with the needs of our community,” she said.

She had just listened to a podcast about how some people will throw $200 at a pair of shoes, but are not willing to spend that same amount on their own health. “In our society we are always looking on the outside, instead of the inside,” the certified instructor said.

Because yoga is both physical and mental, it’s a way to go to therapy without actually going to a therapist, she said.

She said people are scared of yoga.

“It doesn’t matter if you can’t touch your toes. If you are overweight. You can’t sit still. What color you are. Kids or none. Age,” she said. “We are a hodgepodge here and that’s my favorite thing.”

The center offers a variety of services “in the hopes that one will find a means of healing, or a path to healing, in something we have provided them with, tools to carry out into the world,” Hutcheson said.

For more information, visit https://www.horizonhealingcenter.com