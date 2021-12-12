Cantina’s cooler not working

A broken cooler and a dirty facility led to a failing score for Cozumel The Mexican Cantina, 5058 Old National Highway, College Park.
The inspector said that multiple foods, including cheese dip and salsa, were above safe temperatures because the cooler wasn’t working correctly and needed repairs.
Cozumel Cantina scored 38/U on the Dec. 7 routine inspection, down from previous scores of 88/B earned twice this year.
There were multiple violations concerning cleanliness. For example, black mold was inside a panel of the ice machine, and food debris was visible on numerous surfaces, equipment, and tabletops in the dining room. In addition, the dish sink and dishwasher didn’t have enough sanitizer.
Among other violations, an employee picked up multiple pieces of chicken and steak to place on the grill, then grabbed utensils and raw shrimp without changing gloves or cleaning hands.
A bucket of chicken was beside the fryer without temperature control, and a container of raw shrimp was on the drainboard to thaw. Carrots and pineapples were on the floor in the walk-in cooler.
The restaurant will be re-inspected.
About the Author