Buckhead security plan to address crime uptick

A recent shooting at Lenox Square is the latest violation of public safety in Buckhead said Buckhead Coalition in a written statement.
“Despite the significant investment of resources by Lenox Square and other businesses and community groups, as well as strong support from the outstanding officers at the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 2, this disturbing, months-long increase in serious crime continues to negatively impact our community,” the statement added..
In response, the Buckhead Coalition joined with the Atlanta Police Foundation, the Buckhead Community Improvement District, Livable Buckhead, Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, business groups including Simon Properties – the owner of Lenox Square -- and the City of Atlanta Chief Operating Officer and Atlanta Police Department to produce an actionable plan to reverse recent trends and increase public safety, according to a press release.
The Buckhead Security Plan will include near-term and longer-term actions to increase the safety and security of people who live in, work in and visit Buckhead for shopping and entertainment. While the plan is still under development, certain elements of the plan are already being executed, such as increasing the supplementary patrol funded by the Buckhead CID.
This collaborative plan will tap public and private sector support and is designed to leverage the public sector police activity. It will include new and expanded deterrence and enforcement, as well as policy and procedure changes designed to prevent crime, hold criminals accountable, and restore citizen confidence that Buckhead is safe and secure. The complete plan will be unveiled in the coming weeks.