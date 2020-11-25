Buckhead security plan to address crime uptick

“Despite the significant investment of resources by Lenox Square and other businesses and community groups, as well as strong support from the outstanding officers at the Atlanta Police Department’s Zone 2, this disturbing, months-long increase in serious crime continues to negatively impact our community,” the statement added..

In response, the Buckhead Coalition joined with the Atlanta Police Foundation, the Buckhead Community Improvement District, Livable Buckhead, Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods, business groups including Simon Properties – the owner of Lenox Square -- and the City of Atlanta Chief Operating Officer and Atlanta Police Department to produce an actionable plan to reverse recent trends and increase public safety, according to a press release.