Breakfast spot Two Eggs fails inspection

Employees were handling dirty dishes and then taking clean dishes from the dishwasher without washing their hands. Also, an employee touched raw shrimp with a bare hand and pulled out cooked chicken sausage from another cooler without washing their hands.

Some foods were not protected from contamination. For example, raw eggs were prepped on a table above lids and containers. Frozen green tomatoes were next to raw frozen shrimp, and raw chicken tenders were with fries in the reach-in freezer. And sliced bread was on top of eggs in the prep cooler.