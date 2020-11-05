X

Bragbook

Anijah Mayhue graduated from high school a full year and a half early. Her cohort graduation year is 2022. Anijah transferred to Douglas County's Performance Learning Center at the Success Center from Chapel Hill High School in November 2019.

By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Troy University recently recognized students who completed the requirements for graduation during Term 1 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Term 1 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online. Local students include: Aiaylah Carballo of Atlanta, Monica Warrior of Newnan, Erika Barnes-Ford of Roswell, Myra Barnett of Lawrenceville, Maxwell Bowman of Atlanta, Matti Gordon of Cumming, Amber Guest of Lawrenceville, Eric Henkel of Hampton, Nicholas Joseph of Mcdonough, Jacqueline Kennedy of Conyers, Comesha Massey of Riverdale, Kathleen Mooney of Atlanta, India Oliver of Atlanta, Denita Sanders of Conyers, India Sims of Douglasville and Travis Stalcup of Woodstock.

Lee Ann Sherry is the 2020-21 President of the East Cobb Civitan Club.

Noel Khalil, founder and chairman of Columbia Residential, will be inducted into the Affordable Housing Finance Magazine Hall of Fame later this month.

The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce recently announced winners of the 2020 North Fulton Women INfluencing Business Awards. The Rising Star Award was presented to Gloria Mattei, the owner/operator of Nothing Bundt Cakes in Alpharetta/Milton and Jennifer Cantor co-owner of Rivers Academy in Downtown Alpharetta.

The Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce recently announced winners of the 2020 North Fulton Women INfluencing Business Awards. Julie Haley, CEO of Edge Solutions, a boutique technology solutions provider she co-founded from her kitchen table in Johns Creek in 2008 was presented with the Business Woman of Excellence Award.

