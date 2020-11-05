Troy University recently recognized students who completed the requirements for graduation during Term 1 of the 2020/2021 academic year. Term 1 graduates include students at TROY’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online. Local students include: Aiaylah Carballo of Atlanta, Monica Warrior of Newnan, Erika Barnes-Ford of Roswell, Myra Barnett of Lawrenceville, Maxwell Bowman of Atlanta, Matti Gordon of Cumming, Amber Guest of Lawrenceville, Eric Henkel of Hampton, Nicholas Joseph of Mcdonough, Jacqueline Kennedy of Conyers, Comesha Massey of Riverdale, Kathleen Mooney of Atlanta, India Oliver of Atlanta, Denita Sanders of Conyers, India Sims of Douglasville and Travis Stalcup of Woodstock.