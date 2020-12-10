Nicholas Smiech, Boys Soccer, Whitewater High; Cal Bowles, Boys Lacrosse, McIntosh High; Oghosa Omobude, Girls Lacrosse, Fayette County High; Lexi Edwards, Girls Cross Country, Starr’s Mill High; and Helen Sorme, Girls Swimming and Diving, Sandy Creek High have been selected as winners of the 2020 Positive Athlete Georgia award in their sport for the South Atlanta Region. These student athletes were among over 5,000 throughout the state who were nominated for the award by coaches, teachers, parents, and fans for their positive outlooks, actions, and inspiration to others. Only about seven percent of nominees are recognized. A total of 30 athletes from the South Atlanta Region received the award.