Bragbook

The Chapel Hill Middle Wildcats finished the 2020-2021 season undefeated with a record of 7-0. First year Head Coach Aren Ivester and Assistant Coaches TJ Watson and David Kilgore are extremely proud of the boys. Three CHMS players were voted to the All Conference Team: Michael Hastie, Jackson Thompson, and Delancy Alexander. Delancy Alexander was also named the County Offensive MVP.
Local | 29 minutes ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Nicholas Smiech, Boys Soccer, Whitewater High; Cal Bowles, Boys Lacrosse, McIntosh High; Oghosa Omobude, Girls Lacrosse, Fayette County High; Lexi Edwards, Girls Cross Country, Starr’s Mill High; and Helen Sorme, Girls Swimming and Diving, Sandy Creek High have been selected as winners of the 2020 Positive Athlete Georgia award in their sport for the South Atlanta Region. These student athletes were among over 5,000 throughout the state who were nominated for the award by coaches, teachers, parents, and fans for their positive outlooks, actions, and inspiration to others. Only about seven percent of nominees are recognized. A total of 30 athletes from the South Atlanta Region received the award.

The University of Kentucky College of Arts and Sciences recognized more than 300 candidates for degrees at the December 2020 virtual commencement ceremony Dec. 4. Among the candidates are: John Mitchell of Stone Mountain, Khalil Williams of Jonesboro and Jonathan Williams of Mableton.

Clark Creek Elementary School STEM Academy has earned the third annual Cherokee County Farm to School Golden Shovel Award. In the garden, students in all grades share responsibilities, including making visits to water, weed and observe changes; and all learn related science lessons. Pictured: Clark Creek ES STEM Academy Principal Joey Moss, left, and teacher Karen Garland celebrate the honor with students.
Agnes Scott College has received NAFSA’s 2020 Senator Paul Simon Spotlight Award for Campus Internationalization in recognition of the powerful impact of its SUMMIT Global Journeys program. President Leocadia I. Zak accepted the award on behalf of the college during the NAFSA Senator Paul Simon Award Presidential Panel.
Taryn Bell, an English-Language Arts educator with The Kindezi School at Old Fourth Ward, in Atlanta, has been awarded a classroom grant by the Association of American Educators Foundation. The grant will be used to purchase the textbook, "Black History 365: An Inclusive Account of American History."
Technical College System of Georgia announced recently the appointment of Pat Hannon as West Georgia Technical College’s Interim President. After serving nearly 30 years in Georgia’s technical colleges, current President, Scott Rule will retire on Dec. 31. Hannon will serve in this role while a search committee identifies a new president to lead West Georgia Technical College.
Clark Creek Elementary School STEM Academy science teacher Karen Garland is one of only seven educators statewide tapped as a virtual specialist to advise the GaDOE on best practices for science instruction and help lead online professional development sessions for fellow science teachers. The virtual specialists each represent a different grade level, with Ms. Garland selected to advise on teaching kindergarten through second grade.
Credit: Barbara Jacoby

Credit: Barbara Jacoby

