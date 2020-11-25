X

Bragbook

During their Nov. 19 meeting, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recognized EMA Director Chris Grimes as the recipient of the Charles F. Welch Citizenship Award for his and the County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local | 40 minutes ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

High School student journalists, writers, broadcasters, designers and photographers from McIntosh High and Starr’s Mill High earned a number of honors from the 2020 Georgia Scholastic Press Association’s Spring Awards.

The All Georgia Award is the highest honor that GSPA gives, representing the best entries in the competition. Starr’s Mill High received seven of them in three different categories:

Literary Magazine: Caroline Carle, “Time Loop,” Poem, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings; Aaron Lawson, “The Colors of Flowers,” Short Story, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings; Jacqueline Reardon, “Untitled Photography,” Photograph, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings; Katie Linker, “Moonshine,” Cover Design, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings; Staff, “Love Page Spread,” Spread Design, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings

Newspaper/News Magazine/News Website: Mary Jane Gagliano and Victoria Sponar, “Head 2 Head – Take the AP, Don’t Take the AP,” Opposing Viewpoints, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler

Caption Writing: Daniel Stackhouse, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler

Students at both McIntosh High and Starr’s Mill High schools collectively earned six Superior Awards in the Newspaper/News Magazine/News Website category: Izzy Pullias, “Izzy Mary Poppins,” Feature/Entertainment Photograph, McIntosh High, McIntosh Trail; Joslyn Weber, “Seniors Shine Bright on Senior Night,” Photo Essay, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler; Emily Davis, “Catching Memories: Childhood Interest Helps Son Remember Late Father,” Feature Story, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler; Caylee Cicero, “From Family Past Time to Prime Time,” Feature Profile, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler; Daniel Stackhouse, “No Quit,” Sports Game Coverage, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler; Ben Barkley and Bre Kozusko, Caption Writing, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler

Cherokee County Animal Shelter Director Susan Garcia recently earned her Certified Animal Welfare Administrator certification through the Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, making her the only Certified Animal Welfare Administrator in Georgia and one of 207 nationwide.
Douglas County's Alexander High School freshman Marisa Bricker recently placed 9th overall in goat tying for West Georgia Junior Rodeo.
Georgia Power’s Director of Corporate Relations, Charmaine Ward-Millner was recognized by the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce with the Community Partner Award at their virtual, annual gala.
At the annual meeting of the Georgia Political Science Association, Lee Cheek, professor of Political Science and former Dean at East Georgia State College, was awarded the James T. LaPlant Award for excellence in teaching and mentoring in political science.
Forsyth County Parks & Recreation Athletic Manager Wayne Maddox received the received the Georgia Recreation and Park Association Roy A. Hammond Leadership Award. Maddox was recognized for his contributions of inspiration, leadership and mentorship to others.
In Other News

