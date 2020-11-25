The All Georgia Award is the highest honor that GSPA gives, representing the best entries in the competition. Starr’s Mill High received seven of them in three different categories:

Literary Magazine: Caroline Carle, “Time Loop,” Poem, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings; Aaron Lawson, “The Colors of Flowers,” Short Story, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings; Jacqueline Reardon, “Untitled Photography,” Photograph, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings; Katie Linker, “Moonshine,” Cover Design, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings; Staff, “Love Page Spread,” Spread Design, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings