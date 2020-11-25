High School student journalists, writers, broadcasters, designers and photographers from McIntosh High and Starr’s Mill High earned a number of honors from the 2020 Georgia Scholastic Press Association’s Spring Awards.
The All Georgia Award is the highest honor that GSPA gives, representing the best entries in the competition. Starr’s Mill High received seven of them in three different categories:
Literary Magazine: Caroline Carle, “Time Loop,” Poem, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings; Aaron Lawson, “The Colors of Flowers,” Short Story, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings; Jacqueline Reardon, “Untitled Photography,” Photograph, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings; Katie Linker, “Moonshine,” Cover Design, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings; Staff, “Love Page Spread,” Spread Design, Starr’s Mill High, Mussings
Newspaper/News Magazine/News Website: Mary Jane Gagliano and Victoria Sponar, “Head 2 Head – Take the AP, Don’t Take the AP,” Opposing Viewpoints, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler
Caption Writing: Daniel Stackhouse, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler
Students at both McIntosh High and Starr’s Mill High schools collectively earned six Superior Awards in the Newspaper/News Magazine/News Website category: Izzy Pullias, “Izzy Mary Poppins,” Feature/Entertainment Photograph, McIntosh High, McIntosh Trail; Joslyn Weber, “Seniors Shine Bright on Senior Night,” Photo Essay, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler; Emily Davis, “Catching Memories: Childhood Interest Helps Son Remember Late Father,” Feature Story, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler; Caylee Cicero, “From Family Past Time to Prime Time,” Feature Profile, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler; Daniel Stackhouse, “No Quit,” Sports Game Coverage, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler; Ben Barkley and Bre Kozusko, Caption Writing, Starr’s Mill High, The Prowler