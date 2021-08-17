ajc logo
X

Bragbook

Celebrating the presentation of the first-ever Cherokee County School District School Nurse of the Year award are, from left to right, CCSD Chief Operations Officer Dr. Debra Murdock; CCSD School Nurse of the Year Nadia Jones of Oak Grove Elementary School STEAM Academy; Oak Grove ES STEAM Academy Principal Penny Valle; Cherokee County School Board Chair Kyla Cromer; Janet Read Welch, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta community development officer; and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower.
Caption
Celebrating the presentation of the first-ever Cherokee County School District School Nurse of the Year award are, from left to right, CCSD Chief Operations Officer Dr. Debra Murdock; CCSD School Nurse of the Year Nadia Jones of Oak Grove Elementary School STEAM Academy; Oak Grove ES STEAM Academy Principal Penny Valle; Cherokee County School Board Chair Kyla Cromer; Janet Read Welch, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta community development officer; and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower.

Local
1 hour ago

Emily Marie Michelfelder of Decatur and Drashhti Rajeshkumar Bilimoria of Hapeville graduated from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts in the spring.

Daniel Small from Stockbridge, Reilly Richardson from East Point, Alexis Yard from Cumming and Shelbea Owen from Marietta graduated from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia in 2020.

James Mwangi from Monroe earned a Master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in May.

Mark Slater of Stone Mountain graduated from Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania in the spring.

Breanna Ray of Cartersville, Rebekah Byars of Mableton, Gloria Robinson-Munir and Gregory Stratton of Marietta, LaBraile McCoy of Douglasville, Catherine O’Neill of Roswell and Breon Dixon of Lawrenceville graduated Missouri State University in May.

James Walker and Keegan Connolly of Alpharetta, David Lee of Duluth, Zavier Gebrayel and Logan Mills of Marietta, Cameron Clark of Bogart, Jonathan Westmoreland and Robert Fisher of Kennesaw, Liam Henderson of Atlanta, Joie Royer of Stone Mountain, Connor Ellis Hughes and Daniel Wilkes of Dunwoody, Matthew Dittrich of Lawrenceville, Jacob Josepher of Roswell, Clifford Swindel and Harrison Mansell of Woodstock and Ryan McCarthy of Cumming graduated from The Citadel in May.

Chara Bohan, professor of educational policy studies in the College of Education and Human Development, and her collaborators, including Dean’s Doctoral Fellow Wade Morris, analyzed history textbooks published in the decades after Reconstruction and found the “Lost Cause narrative,” which advocates a heroic view of the Confederacy, not only predominated in Southern classrooms but crept into history textbooks used across the North as well. By the 1930s, the so-called “mint julep” portrayals of figures including John Brown, John Wilkes Booth and Nathan Bedford Forrest had become the national consensus.
Caption
Chara Bohan, professor of educational policy studies in the College of Education and Human Development, and her collaborators, including Dean’s Doctoral Fellow Wade Morris, analyzed history textbooks published in the decades after Reconstruction and found the “Lost Cause narrative,” which advocates a heroic view of the Confederacy, not only predominated in Southern classrooms but crept into history textbooks used across the North as well. By the 1930s, the so-called “mint julep” portrayals of figures including John Brown, John Wilkes Booth and Nathan Bedford Forrest had become the national consensus.

Melinda Roulier is the new principal at Cherokee County Public School's Ball Ground Elementary STEM Academy.
Caption
Melinda Roulier is the new principal at Cherokee County Public School's Ball Ground Elementary STEM Academy.

Carolyn Daugherty is the new principal at Cherokee County Public School's Bascomb Elementary School.
Caption
Carolyn Daugherty is the new principal at Cherokee County Public School's Bascomb Elementary School.

Mike Santoro is the new principal at Cherokee County Public School's Creekview High School.
Caption
Mike Santoro is the new principal at Cherokee County Public School's Creekview High School.

Christy Rich is the new principal at Cherokee County Public School's Macedonia Elementary School.
Caption
Christy Rich is the new principal at Cherokee County Public School's Macedonia Elementary School.

In Other News
1
Bragbook
2
State motorcycle safety program encourages helmet usage
3
Community Lens
4
Community Lens
5
Community Lens
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top