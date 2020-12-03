Jessica Timbone of Decatur was one of more than 1,300 students who received degrees as spring graduates of the New York Institute of Technology Class of 2020.
Hakeem Greenhill, a mathematics educator at Evans Middle School in Newnan has been awarded a classroom grant by the Association of American Educators Foundation. The grant will be used to purchase a subscription for the online interactive MobyMax mathematics program.
Ashley Jenkins, a kindergarten educator at Brookhaven Innovation Academy in Norcross has been awarded a teacher scholarship by the Association of American Educators Foundation. The scholarship will be used toward completion of a dyslexia endorsement through Griffin RESA.
The healthcare science program at Starr’s Mill High in Forsyth County has made history by becoming the first in the school system to earn industry certification through the Georgia Department of Education.