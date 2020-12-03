Hakeem Greenhill, a mathematics educator at Evans Middle School in Newnan has been awarded a classroom grant by the Association of American Educators Foundation. The grant will be used to purchase a subscription for the online interactive MobyMax mathematics program.

Ashley Jenkins, a kindergarten educator at Brookhaven Innovation Academy in Norcross has been awarded a teacher scholarship by the Association of American Educators Foundation. The scholarship will be used toward completion of a dyslexia endorsement through Griffin RESA.