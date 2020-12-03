X

Bragbook

Mill Creek High won their inaugural area championship recently in a run for the state title on Dec. 9. Coached by Alan Tallman, Drew Kindig, Anna Kindig, players include, Carolyn Braun, Angel Butler, Emily Chandler, Anne Friese, Ellie Gallien, Riley Harris, Amyah Jackson, Kat Kaveney, Kellissa Lee, Alyssa Lewis, Makayla Morgan, Reignah Mulkin, Delilyah Pelham,Katie Roper,Claudia Sams, Olivia Shaw, Morgan Vasseur, Kendall Wilson.
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Jessica Timbone of Decatur was one of more than 1,300 students who received degrees as spring graduates of the New York Institute of Technology Class of 2020.

Hakeem Greenhill, a mathematics educator at Evans Middle School in Newnan has been awarded a classroom grant by the Association of American Educators Foundation. The grant will be used to purchase a subscription for the online interactive MobyMax mathematics program.

Ashley Jenkins, a kindergarten educator at Brookhaven Innovation Academy in Norcross has been awarded a teacher scholarship by the Association of American Educators Foundation. The scholarship will be used toward completion of a dyslexia endorsement through Griffin RESA.

The healthcare science program at Starr’s Mill High in Forsyth County has made history by becoming the first in the school system to earn industry certification through the Georgia Department of Education.

Courtney Lewis, a freshman at Sandy Creek High School recently competed for the title of Junior Miss Earth USA in the virtual Junior Miss Earth USA 2020 Pageant.
Paul DesPres recently achieved the Eagle Scout rank. He is a member of Troop 576 in Lawrenceville.
LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar has been selected to serve on the independent Task Force on Policing, a national panel launched to identify the policies and practices most likely to reduce violent encounters between officers and citizens and improve the fairness and effectiveness of American law enforcement. The Task Force was convened by the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ), a national invitational membership organization and think tank.
Kathleen Lanman, a seventh grade life science and eighth grade physical science teacher at J.C. Booth Middle, is one of 15 outstanding K-12 STEM teachers from across the United States who were named 2020-2021 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellows. She is the only Fellow from Georgia.
Fayette County Public Schools’ Board of Education earned the Georgia School Boards Association 2020 Governance Team of the Year Award, which recognizes school board and superintendent teams that have achieved all-around success in their school systems. The winner was announced during a virtual ceremony streamed live on the GSBA Facebook page on November 30. A total of 55 school systems throughout Georgia qualified to enter the competition, and 11 chose to submit applications.
