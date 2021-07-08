ajc logo
X

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta hosts inaugural TopGolf fundraiser

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta hosts its inaugural ‘TopGolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures.’ The event will benefit teen workforce readiness programs.
Caption
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta hosts its inaugural ‘TopGolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures.’ The event will benefit teen workforce readiness programs.

Local
By Pamela Miller for the AJC
51 minutes ago

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA)’s inaugural “TopGolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures” event will support access to college tours, SAT/ACT prep, internships, and career planning & exploration opportunities for Atlanta-area teens, according to a press release.

Beginners and skilled players are invited for an afternoon of socially distanced tournament style play, including three hours of golf in a private bay, an open bar, BBQ dinner buffet, and the Give for Greatness Silent Auction sponsored by Champions Clubs for Girls–BGCMA women’s giving society.

Confirmed guests include BGCMA President & CEO David Jernigan, Atlanta community leaders, and BGCMA young alumni, who are eager to share their workforce readiness success stories.

The event takes place 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at TopGolf-Midtown, 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://2021TopGolf.givesmart.com

In Other News
1
New Mobile Voting Unit arrives in Douglas County
2
Community Lens
3
Newton County restaurant inspection scores
4
Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program shares tips for riding in hot weather
5
Federal grant will grow work to save state plants
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top