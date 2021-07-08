Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta hosts inaugural TopGolf fundraiser

Beginners and skilled players are invited for an afternoon of socially distanced tournament style play, including three hours of golf in a private bay, an open bar, BBQ dinner buffet, and the Give for Greatness Silent Auction sponsored by Champions Clubs for Girls–BGCMA women’s giving society.

Confirmed guests include BGCMA President & CEO David Jernigan, Atlanta community leaders, and BGCMA young alumni, who are eager to share their workforce readiness success stories.