Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta hosts inaugural TopGolf fundraiser

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA)’s inaugural “TopGolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures” event will support access to college tours, SAT/ACT prep, internships, and career planning & exploration opportunities for Atlanta-area teens, according to a press release.
Beginners and skilled players are invited for an afternoon of socially distanced tournament style play, including three hours of golf in a private bay, an open bar, BBQ dinner buffet, and the Give for Greatness Silent Auction sponsored by Champions Clubs for Girls–BGCMA women’s giving society.
Confirmed guests include BGCMA President & CEO David Jernigan, Atlanta community leaders, and BGCMA young alumni, who are eager to share their workforce readiness success stories.
The event takes place 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at TopGolf-Midtown, 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd NW, Atlanta
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://2021TopGolf.givesmart.com