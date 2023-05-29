Botica’s health score drops from A to C

The health score of the Mexican restaurant Botica on Peachtree Road dropped from an A to a C during a routine inspection.

The coolers were not keeping foods at safe temperatures, and employees were not using safe practices when prepping.

For example, the cook prepped raw chicken, changed gloves and switched tasks without washing hands. The cook was also wearing multiple bracelets while working with the food.

Multiple cold-holding items were discarded because of high temperatures. These included eggs, steak, cheese, fish and raw chicken. Temperatures were lowered in the coolers.

Among other violations, frozen salmon was thawed at room temperature in a container of stilled water. There was no consumer advisory for the raw oysters. Instead of air-drying, plates were dried with a towel before storing away.

Botica, 1820 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, scored 70/C, dropping from a previous score of 96/A. As a result, the restaurant will be re-inspected.