Black belt holder and grandmother teaches self-defense

“It’s not weapons. This is just when you’re totally caught off guard ... getting away from someone when you are grabbed or how to stop an attack even before it happens.”

Expecting to see a tough athletic-looking woman I shock many participants when they arrive for class, the 66-year-old grandma said.

Basic moves using leverage and body weight are taught: easy to grasp and gentle on the body.

“For example, we use a palm to strike rather than a fist to punch because most women aren’t conditioned and it could hurt their hand and wrist,” Busker stated. “We kick using target areas, such as knees which are easy to disable and the technique doesn’t have to be perfect to be effective.

“We also incorporate breaks from holds. We have some very effective moves that get you out of a grab, whether it be your wrist, your neck, from behind or a front grab.”

She even tells participants how to run if the attacker has a gun. She tells them to run in a zigzag fashion, not straight.

“I had the pleasure of taking the self-defense class with Beverly Busker. She is a great teacher and has a wealth of experience,” wrote former student Barbara Teague. “I hope that I never have to use what I learned, but if I do, I am well prepared.”

This workshop will take place at the Acworth Community Center on April 23 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. The price of this workshop is $25 for City of Acworth residents and $30 for non-residents. Wear comfortable clothing.

Registration and additional information are available at www.acworthparksandrecreation.org.

