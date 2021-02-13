Big heart becomes big project

“I needed two car seats to start, but I got about 300 comments from people who had stuff,” she said. “So I decided to collect everything and put it in storage just in case. I took every single thing from toilet paper and toothpaste to beds, couches and dining tables.”

Soon, her spouse’s work warehouse became supply central for the women in need.

“As we started getting more properties, we began furnishing them and putting women in them,” she said. “In four months, we had 10 women in homes. It became so huge so fast.”

Jordan quit her day job and founded Feet of Clay, a nonprofit dedicated to helping domestic violence survivors and their children start over.

“When I started visiting these women and seeing that they needed childcare, therapy and other services, I knew I had to have more of an organization,” said Jordan. “I began partnering with other groups, like day care centers, and having monthly group coaching sessions. Now we’re a full-service organization.”

The answer to her friends’ question about going back to her old job is an emphatic no.

“I don’t have the time,” she said. “Once you start helping, you want to do so much more.”

Information about Feet of Clay is online at feetclay.com.

