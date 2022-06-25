Beyond dogs and cats, rabbits need a shelter

“We spend a lot of time rescuing rabbits,” said Gurley. “I’d venture to say probably two-thirds of our rabbits were caught outside. We take in around 350-400 every year and adopt out almost that many. Adoption is our number one priority.”

Educating the public is something they are passionate about. Rabbits live for 10-12 years, according to the assistant manager. “They are exotic so vet care is much more expensive and they also need to be fixed.

“They are not a starter pet and they don’t like to be held,” she stated. “They are prey animals, not predators, so the likelihood of them surviving in the wild is very low.”

The foster program is an extension of the shelter where bunnies are helped for 6-8 weeks typically. This allows for them to become acquainted with new sounds, like children or another pet.

A third of the organization’s income is boarding and another third is the hop shop that offers “safe and everything rabbit based.”

The retail store is open to walk-ins, but to see a bunny, GHRS is currently by appointment.

Address: 3114 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw (678-653-7175).

For more information, visit www.houserabbitga.com

