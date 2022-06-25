ajc logo
X

Beyond dogs and cats, rabbits need a shelter

Rabbits are induced ovulators and need to be spayed or neutered just like dogs and cats. Shown are Roux (L) and her brother Bayou from Georgia House Rabbit Society. Their mother Cara gave birth to 11 babies 30 days after arriving at the shelter while nursing one-month olds.

Combined ShapeCaption
Rabbits are induced ovulators and need to be spayed or neutered just like dogs and cats. Shown are Roux (L) and her brother Bayou from Georgia House Rabbit Society. Their mother Cara gave birth to 11 babies 30 days after arriving at the shelter while nursing one-month olds.

Local
By Kathryn Kickliter, For the AJC
6 minutes ago

Q: I have an acquaintance who is thinking about fostering a rabbit through the Georgia House Rabbit Society. I am intrigued and would like to know about this organization.

A: You are inquiring about the Kennesaw domestic rabbit rescue that fosters, re-homes, boards, provides medical care, grooming and educates.

“A small group of women in the north metro area saw a need to shelter rabbits,” said Courtney Gurley, the group’s assistant shelter manager. “At that time there were no rabbit rescues in the entire state. The nonprofit began out of the women’s homes.

“There are so many shelters for dogs and cats, but many do not realize that rabbits are the third most popular pet in America, and the most dumped animal - more than dogs and cats,” she added.

In 2020 the shelter moved from a small house that handled about 40 rabbits to a two-story, 6,500-square foot building that houses approximately 150 rabbits.

“We spend a lot of time rescuing rabbits,” said Gurley. “I’d venture to say probably two-thirds of our rabbits were caught outside. We take in around 350-400 every year and adopt out almost that many. Adoption is our number one priority.”

Educating the public is something they are passionate about. Rabbits live for 10-12 years, according to the assistant manager. “They are exotic so vet care is much more expensive and they also need to be fixed.

“They are not a starter pet and they don’t like to be held,” she stated. “They are prey animals, not predators, so the likelihood of them surviving in the wild is very low.”

The foster program is an extension of the shelter where bunnies are helped for 6-8 weeks typically. This allows for them to become acquainted with new sounds, like children or another pet.

A third of the organization’s income is boarding and another third is the hop shop that offers “safe and everything rabbit based.”

The retail store is open to walk-ins, but to see a bunny, GHRS is currently by appointment.

Address: 3114 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw (678-653-7175).

For more information, visit www.houserabbitga.com

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com

About the Author

Kathryn Kickliter
Editors' Picks
‘Something else, please’: Chamblee rejects mixed-use project with nearly 300 homes
Freddie Freeman left Braves over business. His return is all love.
8h ago
House passes gun safety package, Biden expected to sign quickly
16h ago
Police: 13-year-old sex trafficking victim rescued during Canton traffic stop
12h ago
Police: 13-year-old sex trafficking victim rescued during Canton traffic stop
12h ago
Prominent Atlanta lawyer will rep anyone prosecuted for abortions for free
13h ago
The Latest
Take to Task
6m ago
KSU summer program promotes the arts
6m ago
IT expert honored by Computer Museum
6m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
14h ago
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
Killer Billy Sunday Birt was a father who left behind a family divided
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top